“Renovation Works Yet To Start On Accra Sports Stadium” – NSA

Frederica Mensah-Davies, the Public Relation Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA) says the NSA does not know exactly when renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium would start.



Three sections of the Accra Sports Stadium (VVIP, VIP and Media Stands) were closed down last week due to its deplorable state.



Mrs Mensah-Davies told the GNA Sports that it was appropriate to close down the stands to avoid any unforeseen disaster.



She said the decision to close the stands was as a result of a directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and that the NSA does not know exactly when the renovation works would begin.



"The VVIP, VIP and the Media Stands are in a bad state and very risky for people to sit there, so the Minister told us to close it down as soon as possible.



"We do not know when the renovations would begin but I am sure the Minister is working hard on it. They have to secure procurement and I think it would take some time.



"We have not been given any exact date but I think they would start work after this league season”, Frederica Mensah-Davis said.