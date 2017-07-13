God Knows Best . . . We Stand Together - Herbert Mensah Condoles With Kotoko

Related Stories Herbert Mensah, Former Chairman of Asante Kotoko has expressed condolences to the families of the victims in the tragic accident of the team.



Asante Kotoko Football Club was yesterday, Wednesday, 13th August involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of the team's equipment officer and several others seriously injured.



Condoling with the team, Herbert Mensah said in a video recording that his reaction to tragic news is "one of sorrow. My reaction is one of support. My reaction is one of respect for the family of the deceased, for the Kotoko family in general. We stand together. We stand united grieving at this moment in time and hopefully we will become stronger for it, more unified, more patient, more tolerant for it. Because if we have faith, we can only say God knows best”.



