Sports Minister Visits Injured Kotoko Players, Officials

Related Stories Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah on Thursday visited players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to wish them speedy recovery after they were involved in an accident last Wednesday night at Nkawkaw.



He was accompanied on the visit by the chairman of GHALCA, Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, and the Director General of the Ghana National Sports Authority, Mr Daniel Sarfo Mensah.



The minister was at the bedside of Kotoko midfielder, Ashitey Ollenu, to wish him well but was not allowed to see Kotoko coach Steven Polack and the team’s bus driver who were both in critical condition and were receiving treatment.



Mr Asiamah was later briefed by a consultant in trauma at the Orthopaedic Directorate of KATH, Dr Raphael Kumah Ametepey, after which he donated GH¢10,000 on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help defray the patients’ medical expenses.



He gave an assurance of the ministry’s preparedness to assist in ensuring that the victims recovered fully.



The minister indicated that he had held discussions with the CEO of State Transport Company (STC) about the possibility of football clubs using its buses. Also present were Dr Leat of KATH and a member of Kotoko’s medical team; Dr Anthony Mensah, Director of Pharmacy; Mr Joseph Kofi Tetteh, administrator of the hospital; Madam Regina Jubin, Principal Nursing Officer in charge of the Special Ward of the hospital, and Yaw Boafo, a legal adviser to Kotoko.