Gyan Meets Bawumia Related Stories Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan on Friday 14 July paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Dr Bawumia shared pictures of his meeting with the footballer on his Facebook wall.



Dr Bawumia disclosed their interaction centred on football.



Gyan recently signed for Turkish club Kayserispor.



Ghana's all-time highest scorer is on holidays in the country and is expected to commission an Astro turf he has constructed for his alma mater, Accra Academy, on 18 July ahead of the school's homecoming event slated for August 5. Source: classfmonline.com