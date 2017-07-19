Kotoko Players’ To Undergo Final Medical Assessment

Related Stories Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko S/C who were involved in a fatal road crash that left the club’s equipment officer dead, would undergo final medical assessment on coming Saturday, July 22.



This would be done by the medical team of the club, headed by Dr. Michael Leat of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



Kotoko was returning from Accra after mid-week premier league match with Inter Allies, when the bus carrying the 16 players and officials run into a KIA cargo truck near Nkawkaw.



The equipment officer, Kofi Asare, was killed in the crash.

Coach Steve Pollack and the driver of the bus, Nana Berchie are still on admission at KATH, the nation’s second largest referral facility and the pair is reported to be out of danger.



Pollack is likely to be discharged within the next two days.

Dr. Leat said the assessment would help them to determine whether the players had fully recovered and fit to get back to action.



“Although every player has their own level of recuperation, our general examination of the playing body indicate positive response”, he told the GNA Sports, Kumasi.



He added that the majority of the players would, however, need a week or two to psychologically overcome the trauma.

Midfielder Ollenu Ashietey Haderu, who was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the KATH for injuries to the chest, has been discharged.



Dr. Leat said the players would be closely monitored to make sure that they had clean bill of health.