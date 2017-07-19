CAS To Hear Case Of Referee Jospeh Lamptey On July 25

Related Stories The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has set Tuesday, July 25 for the hearing of the suspension case involving Ghanaian international referee Joseph Lamptey.



The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Disciplinary Committee banned the Ghanaian match official from taking part in any kind of football- related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level for life.



According to the highest football governing body, the official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match involving South Africa and Senegal on 12 November 2016.



South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 following a controversial penalty awarded the homers.



Lamptey is hoping CAS overturns the FIFA sanction handed him Source: GNA