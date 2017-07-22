National Sports College Yet To Witness Proposed Facelift

Related Stories The National sports college in Winneba has yet to see any physical improvements in its facilities.



This comes after governments promise to uplift the image of the institution to get it operating at peak level again during the State of the nation address read to Parliament earlier this year.



“We haven’t seen any physical improvement yet”.



“There hasn’t been any renovations”.



“The only thing that has happened is that we have been given a new director, who has promised to see to the improvement of the facility,”.she told Citi Sports in an interview.



The new director, Mr. Eric Nkansah Dwamena, who was appointed by the Ministry of youth and sports, replaces Erasmus Adorkor who passed away in February this year.



She stated that the new director has taken a tour around the college but hasn’t mentioned any particular part of the college that he would focus on.



Asked if the footballers have reported back to the college, she replied affirmatively “they have reported and have started training”.



When asked about the welfare of the staff at the college, she mentioned that five people were affected by salary issues including two members of the management.