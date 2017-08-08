One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf (PHOTOS)

Related Stories All is set for ‘One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf’ launch As Wembley signs foreign deal.



Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited has officially stroked a deal with Turkish giants ‘HATKO’ and its supplies ARS’ to roll out the ‘One Constituency One Artificial Football Turf’ project in Ghana

HATKO is a FIFA approved Turf manufacturer with its renowned suppliers ARS all in the Turkey capital of Istanbul.



The deal which was concluded in Turkey’s capital Istanbul by the Chief Executive Officer of WSCCL, Robert Tetteh Coleman last Wednesday will see the company starting with some constituencies by the close of next month with one of Ghana’s growing banks Omnibank pre-financing all projects.



The following constituencies are to commence the first phase of the projects; Ashiaman, Krowoe, Okaikoi Central, Okaikoi North, Gomoa East, South Tongu, Ablekuma Central, Shai Osudoku, Osu Klottey, Adentan, Takoradi, Mpohor and Jaman North.



According to Robert Tetteh Coleman the selection for the first phase of the construction was based on quick response to proposal sent to the all Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive and some community decision makers.



“We are serving over 270 constituencies and therefore the Committee for the Projects decided to use a ‘first come first serve’ approach but by the close of the year more constituencies will be satisfied in this direction since more legislators have started responding.



“But it is not late so any MP, Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assembly ready should quickly respond so you could be part of the first 100 constructed by the end of next year.



“Wembley is now a household name when it comes to the manufacturing of pitches so upon deep consultation HATKO and its suppliers ARS became our preferred choice, So in partnership with the Sales/Marketing manager of HATKO, El-Shan Rasulov who promised that their product is of a very high quality which can withstand very harsh climatic conditions in the Northern parts of the country and during the dry season we officially signed an agreement.



“After successfully putting up these pitches with floodlights the problems of failing to play football in the night will be a problem of the past. These pitches could be used for various events such as weddings, Funerals, Boxing, Picnics, Political Rallies, Musical Concerts et al due to its durability.



“However let me promise you by the close of 2020 every constituency will applaud this project and Ghana by then will have different crop football talents. But don’t forget on the day of the launch His Execellency the Vice President of Ghana Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to be there” he told the press on arrival.