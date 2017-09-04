Ghana-Congo Draw: Stop The Blame Game – Arhinful

Related Stories Former Ghanaian international, Augustine Arhinful, has called on Ghanaians to stop pointing accusing fingers at some players of the Black Stars for the poor performance against Congo on Friday.



The Black Stars struggled to draw 1-1 with Congo at Kumasi in the 2018 World Cup qualifying game played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Some fans, after the game, accused Captain Asamoah Gyan, the Ayew brothers and especially Joseph Attamah Larweh, who gifted the ball in his own half for the Congolese to score, thwarting the team’s chances of making a fourth straight World Cup appearance.



But speaking to Class Sports, Arhinful cautioned Ghanaians to stop the blame game.



“I don’t think we have to single out any person and say because Kojo did this we lost. I don’t think it will be the right thing do. We win as a team. The last time we played Ethiopia and won by 5-0, the whole team was commended but now that we went out there and things did not go as expected, we should all take the blame so I don’t think it is good to single out some players. But as technical men, they will have to assess the performance of the team and effect the changes we expect from them; that is what we ought to do,” he stated.



Ghana will travel to play Congo in the second leg on Tuesday, 5 September.