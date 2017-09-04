'Sorry For Stars' Draw With Congo' - Nyantakyi

Related Stories President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has apologised to Ghanaians for the Black Stars’ shambolic performance in their World Cup qualifying game against Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, 1 September 2017.



The Black Stars struggled to pull a 1-1 draw in front of their home fans to further narrow their chances of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after drawing their first game with Uganda and losing to Egypt in the second.



Speaking to Class Sports after the game, Mr Nyantakyi called on Ghanaians not to abandon the team but continue to support them until the end of the qualifiers.



“It’s very unfortunate but let me apologise for the team’s performance and ask Ghanaians not to abandon or neglect the team. Let’s keep praying for the team till the end of the competition and let’s see what ultimately comes out,” he stated.



Mr Nyantakyi also admitted the team has a slim chance of making it to Russia 2018. “We have a slim chance [of making it] but realistically our chance diminished right after the match because we failed to take advantage of the opportunity and secure the three maximum points, but we still have to take part to the end and see what awaits us so we pray for [the best] but our destiny is definitely not in our hands,” he said.



Meanwhile, captain of the side, Asamoah Gyan, said the team will do its best to put smiles back of the faces of the fans in their return encounter with Congo on Tuesday, 5 September 2017.



“We have to make sure we overcome the critics, that is the most important thing because we didn’t do well and we have to lift up our game and win. We have to go there and surely make people happy because we do agree people are not happy with our performance, which happens in football. We have to be real here, it happens, so we have to go there and make people happy and make sure they forget about the game with Congo at home,” the captain said.