McDan Beats Them All …Grabs Freight Forwarder Prize

Related Stories Multiple award-winning company, McDan Group produced a spectacular performance to emerge the winner in the maiden Air Freight friendly corporate football gala at the Aquinas School Park, Accra.



The shipping and logistics giants defeated Stellar Logistics 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy at stake in the well organized competition.



On their way to the final, they shrugged off stiff opposition from DHL Express in the semis.



The event was aimed at providing a platform for the companies to network and create a healthy bond among themselves.



It attracted companies like DHL, Freight Consult, Stellar Logistics, Ballore Logistics, Baj Freight and McDan Group.



Obodai Said, Head of Sales and Marketing at McDan, pointed out that "this goes to show that we don't only support sports in the country, but we practice what we support. It is also a testament of our quest to excel in all spheres of endeavor."



Meanwhile, McDan Group was adjudged the Freight Forwarder of the year at the National Aviation Award recently held in Accra.



McDan Group has in the last few years improved sports, particular tennis in the country.