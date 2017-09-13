Ghana To Host The Rebirth Of All African Sports Awards

Related Stories All African Sports Awards, is set to be staged in Ghana, following a successful meeting between the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah and the President Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) General Lassanne Palenfo in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.



The maiden event of the awards was held in Ghana on November 17, 2007 at the Banquet Hall of the State House.



According to a statement released by the GOC, Mr. Nunoo Mensah proposed the reintroduction of the awards at the ANOCA Congress in Djibouti this year and was forwarded to the Marketing Commission of ANOCA’s meeting held in Abidjan last week.



As a follow up to the Abidjan meeting, the ANOCA President General Palenfo and the President of the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC) General Ahmed Nasser would pay a working visit to Ghana in October to firm up the programme with the event coordinators.



The Awards would be managed and coordinated by Media Majique and Research Systems (MMRS), who also hosted the maiden edition in Ghana.



Mr Reginald Laryea, Managing Director of MMRS appealed to corporate bodies to come on board as sponsors for Ghana to rewrite history in terms of event coordination and giving hope to African athletes.



Nominees would be drawn from the whole of Africa and every athlete who satisfies the election criteria would be considered.



Candidates would be selected based on performance that is Olympic Champion, World Champion, World Record Holder, Commonwealth Champion and Pan African Champion.



In a related development, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Olympic Committee of Cote d’Ivoire have signed an agreement to host bilateral Games as part of efforts to boost the existing friendship between the two countries.



The maiden edition of the Games would be held in September 2018 in the capital city, Accra.



Selected sporting disciplines for the event, would be Track and Field, Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball and Taekwondo.



According to the GOC President, Mr Nunoo Mensah, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed between the two NOCs in October when the ANOCA President visits Ghana.