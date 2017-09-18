Nduom Sports Stadium Ready For Guinea-Mali Clash

Related Stories Ahead of the final Group A game between Mali and Guinea Brazzaville at the Nduom Sports Stadium today, the engineers at the stadium have tested the stadium facilities to convince themselves of a hitch-free game this evening.



The Nduom Sports Stadium was chosen alongside the Cape Coast Stadium to host the Ghana 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.



Engineers working on the facility and the technicians from Fox Sports, sponsors of the competition, have carried rigorous testing of the stadium facilities.



As of the time of our visit, the four giant LED floodlights which is one of its kind in the West African sub-region is expected to illuminate the stadium with bright lights as the game will be played in the evening.



The advertising hoardings as well the substitution benches have also been draped with sponsors’ paraphernalia making the facility a sight to behold. The engineers from Fox Sports Africa were also testing their cameras and other equipment to apprise themselves of any challenges that could mare today’s game



Speaking to Today Sports ahead of the game, Resident Engineer at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Ing Budu Barnes, disclosed that the facility which has seen not less than 10 inspections have been passed to host international games, noting that the core facilities demanded for by inspectors for any international game have been met.



He emphasised the installation of floodlights, scoreboards as well as dressing rooms as the most prerequisites for international assignment have been met.



He described the dressing rooms at the stadium as comparable to any other in any part of the world, noting that the objective for building the stadium had always been to attract international tournaments.



“The facility as you can see for yourself has been approved by the organisers of the tournament including the official broadcast sponsor which happens to be Fox Sports, a multinational broadcasting company. What we have achieved in preparing this ground has amazed me and many other people,” he expressed.



He encouraged football fans to throng the Nduom Sports Stadium to catch the live game between two of West Africa’s football nations, stressing that the facility provides one of the best football viewing centres the country can boast of.



The game between Mali and Guinea is one of two games that will draw down the curtains on the group qualifiers as Ghana also takes on another West African giant, Nigeria, in Cape Coast.



Ghana has already booked its place in the semifinals and Nigeria needs a win to progress.



Meanwhile, both Mali and Guinea are still in with semifinal places should results elsewhere go in their favour.