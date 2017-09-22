It’s Ghana, Nigeria Final For WAFU Cup

Library Image Related Stories West Africa rivals, Ghana and Nigeria will on Sunday, clash in the final of the sub-regional tournament, the WAFU Cup after both sides won their semi-final matches at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.



Ghana’s Black Stars B beat Niger with an emphatic 2-0 to set up this mouth-watering final against Nigeria, in what will be a replay of the final Group A game at this competition, to draw the curtains on what has been an enthralling competition.



Goals from Kwame Kizito (31st) and Stephen Sarfo (79th) in each half of the game, ensured that the Stars remained on course to ‘deliver’ the title as they promised at the start of the campaign.



Determined to shock Ghana, Niger began on a hot-tempo, harassing the Stars’ defence in a bid to take an early lead to unsettle the Ghanaians, however, that proved futile as the Stars warmed themselves into the game and took charge midway.



Having lost the last group game 0-2 to Nigeria, the Stars took no chances and with full force, charged on the Nigeriens and deservedly got the opener on the 31st minute when Kizito nodded home the first goal, and his second of the competition, to electrify a positively-charged atmosphere.



Urged on for more, the Stars pressed harder, but sometimes lived dangerously, allowing the Nigeriens to show glimpses of danger, but the defence remained resolute, and when they took charge again and against the round of play, Sarfo sealed victory with a simple low grounder from a close angle after Samuel Sarfo had sent in a cross.



The impressed spectators in the stands responded to the goal with more celebration, giving a foretaste of what the Sunday’s final would be like, as they eagerly await to witness how the Stars will avenge the loss they suffered at the hands of Nigeria last Monday.



In the dying minutes of the game, the Nigeriens tried to get a consolation goal, but the Ghanaians remained alert till the end and then went into wild celebration when the final whistle went.



A relieved Coach Maxwell Konadu said moments after the game: “We came all out to win and I’m happy we have achieved our aim. Our next target is to make sure that the cup remains here in Ghana,” a statement that no doubt sets the tone for the battle on Sunday, given that the Nigerians are also bent on being crowned champions.



The Nigerians, the only unbeaten side at this competition, earned their final berth with a gusty 1-0 win from Ali Rabiu against a 10-man Benin side.



Before the befitting final, Benin and Niger will clash for the third place game tomorrow.



Ghana: Joseph Addo, Amos Frimpong, Stephen Sarfo, Vincent Atingah, Thomas Abbey, Winful Cobbinah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Isaac Twum, Gideon Waja/Kevin Andoh , Samuel Sarfo/Felix Addo, Kwame Kizito/ Ahmed Adams.