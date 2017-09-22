Gov’t Won’t Interfere In Football – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Related Stories The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) that government will not interfere in the management of football in the country.



Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance in an interaction with the president of CAF, Ahmad Ahmad, at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Friday, 22 September 2017.



“We don’t really want to interfere in the management of football, but we want to provide the environment for that management to benefit the country. So we have very high expectations of the administrators of football. We are very privileged as a country to host the African Women’s Championship in 2018. I think our President is also very happy because he’s the AU gender champion so anything to do with women, he’s very interested. For us to have the opportunity to host the African Women’s Championship for the first time is a great one,” he added.



According to him, there is passion and interest in the game and that interest amongst Ghanaians is also translated into the interest by the government.



He further stated that government will do everything in its capacity to ensure football develops in the country.



Mr Ahmad and the entire membership of the continent’s football governing body’s Executive Committee were led to the Flagstaff House by Ghana’s FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to pay a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia.



The CAF president arrived in the country on Thursday. From the presidency, the delegation will be expected to attend the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Memorial Lectures on Friday evening.