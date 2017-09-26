Enyimba Dismisses Link With Ghana Assistant Coach Maxwell Konadu

Related Stories Nigerian giants Enyimba have dismissed reports that they are interested in signing Ghana deputy coach Maxwell Konadu after he led the Black Stars B to the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations title.



The reports suggested that, the Nigeria Professional Football League side were courting Konadu after he masterminded a 4-1 victory over Nigeria in the WAFU final on Sunday.



However, the General Coordinator of Enyimba, Jude Anyadufu says his outfit is satisfied with the output of their current coach Gbenga Ogunbote.



“We are satisfied with our coach, so I don’t know where that story is coming from. Ignore it, there is no truth in it,” Anyadufu said in an interview with guardian.ng.



The former African champions finished third in the just ended Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.



The Nigerian giants already have Ghanaian international goalkeeper Fatau Dauda on their books.



Enyimba means People's Elephant in Igbo language and is also the nickname used for the city of Aba. Founded in 1976, the club rose to prominence in the 2000s and is considered the most successful Nigerian football club as they won two African Champions League titles, six Nigerian championships and four Federation Cups since 2001.