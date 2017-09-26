“You Have Brought Joy To Ghana” – Prez Akufo-Addo To Black Stars B Team

Library Image Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has congratulated warmly the players, technical and management team of the Black Stars B Team for winning this year’s West African Football Union Cup “in excellent style”, after defeating Nigeria by four goals to one in the finals.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the success of the Black Stars B team has proven that football in the country is not on the decline, as many would want Ghanaians to believe.



“All of Ghana is very proud of your achievement. In fact, yesterday, the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was with me here at the Presidency. He began our meeting by firstly congratulating me,” the President added.



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017, when the players, technical and management team of the Black Stars B Team paid a courtesy call on him to present the trophy won at this year’s WAFU competition.



The President stated that victory was chalked “on the principles of teamwork, hard work and everybody fighting for each other. That is the way football teams succeed, and that is the way we want our nation to succeed. All of us pulling together, working hard and co-operating to develop our country.”



He was hopeful that the team would “be the nucleus of a lot of success down the road.”



With the Black Stars B team, prior to the commencement of the tournament agreeing not to receive any winning bonus, President Akufo-Addo indicated government will pay a winning bonus of $100,000 to the entire team, in addition to the $100,000 prize money won.



On his part, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, thanked President Akufo-Addo and his government for giving approval to the GFA to host the competition, stressing that “you can only host when you have certain approvals and guarantees from your government.”



He stated that this competition has boosted the local economies in Sekondi and Cape Coast, as many businesses in Cape Coast and Sekondi received huge patronage during the duration of the competition.