Ghana To Bid For CHAN 2018

Related Stories Ghana is expected to bid for the hosting rights of the2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) following the successful hosting of the 2017 West African Football Union tournament in Cape Coast and Elmina.



The four-time African champions are likely to be handed the opportunity after Kenya were stripped of the right due to political unrest and lack of facilities to host the tournament by the Executive Committee of the Confederations of African Football (CAF).



The Committee, led by CAF President Mr. Ahmad Ahmad took an overwhelming decision by the majority, to hand to new bidders who can meet the requirements of CAF with the tournament billed to kick off next year. It was decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country, the last of which took place from 11 to 17 September 2017.



The decision to strip the East African country of the right to host the continental championship has led to odds being issued on who could replace them.



There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa may replace Kenya but that narrative could change dramatically with Ghana emerging as a strong contender to host the tournament in January next year.



The West African nation are considering submitting a bid to host the rest of Africa after missing out on the championship following their defeat to Burkina Faso last month.



Ghana FA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi, who doubles as CAF 1st Vice-President, is believed to be leading the crusade to get the country get the nod ahead of South Africa and Morocco.



African football “cabinet” headed by President Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar are reported to have been hugely impressed with the organisation of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which was won by Ghana after they thumped rivals Nigeria 4-1 to clinch the crown.



It is the second time Kenya has lost the right to stage an African football competition after being replaced by South Africa as 1996 Africa Cup of Nations hosts.



Ghana has the facilities to host the 16-nation tournament and will only require a bit of a face-lift of the existing stadia to host the biannual tournament. The 16-team tournament for locally-based players only, is scheduled to take place between 12 January and 4 February 2018.



