Freda Prempeh Sworn-In As AWCON LOC Chair

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for the Tano North Constituency, Freda Akosua Prempeh has been appointed the chairperson of an 11-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) tasked to organise the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) slated to run between November 17-December 1 in Ghana.



Madam Prempeh was sworn-in as the chairperson of the 11-member LOC by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah on Thursday in Accra.



Other members of the 2018 AWCON LOC are Mr Fred Crentsil (Vice-Chairperson), Honourable Felix Agyekum, Madam Linear Addy, Honourable Kwadwo Baah, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Madam Mawuse Woka, Mr Nadel Majdoub, Madam Frances Abena Koranteng Agadzi and Mr Kofi Nsiah.



In her acceptance speech, she said it was her desire to host the best AWCON in recent years which would result in the Black Queens of Ghana, winning the trophy at stake.



"The WAFU competition has set the pace, so we are going to host and win because this will also serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA World Cup," a delighted Madam Prempeh said.



"Our primary responsibility is to plan, because if you fail to plan then you plan to fail and with my able deputy, Mr Fred Crentsil and the other members we will deliver a great tournament".



She also stated that the tournament would also provide and opportunities for service providers to earn revenues either directly or indirectly.



Madam Prempeh holds a degree in (Administration) Human Resource Management option from the University of Ghana (2006). She was honoured a certified public accountant by Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 1998.