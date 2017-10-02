GRFU Re-elects Herbert Mensah As Prez...World Rugby Sents Felicitation

CEO of World Rugby, Brett Gosper and Chairman of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont Related Stories Herbert Mensah has been elected to lead the Ghana Rugby Football Union Board for the second time.



The re-election of Herbert Mensah as President comes as good news to the Rugby Football community as he has worked extremely hard to strengthen Ghana's rugby football.



The Rugby Football Union and World Rugby, have sent a personal congratulatory message to Mr Mensah and the entire Ghana Rugby Football Union Board on their re-election.



A joint statement signed by Chairman of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont, and CEO of World Rugby, Brett Gosper read;



"On behalf of World Rugby, I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union and further congratulate the new Ghana Rugby Football Union Board on its election at the recent Ghana Rugby Football Union Annual General Meeting. We look forward to continuing to work with you and the Board going forward".



Congratulations Herbert Mensah!





Herbert Mensah, Prez of Ghana Rugby Football Union Source: Ameyaw Adu Gyamfi/Peacefmonline.com/Ghana