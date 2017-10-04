If You're Worried About Injury, Play Chess - Roy Keane Tells Footballers

Roy Keane Related Stories Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has told footballers to "play chess" if they are worried about getting hurt.



Responding to a question about Kevin Doyle's retirement because of repeated bouts of concussion, Keane admitted his sadness at the striker's plight, but insisted injury was an occupational hazard for professional sportsmen.



Source: bbc Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.