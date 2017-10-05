Related Stories Herbert Mensah, President of the Ghana Rugby, has urged the national team to be focused on bringing the trophy home as they prepare for Kampala, Uganda to participate in the Africa Rugby men's sevens two-day tournament.



The team, Ghana Eagles, was hosted by the Golden Tulip Hotel - Accra to a buffet lunch before their departure on Tuesday.



The team are in Kampala to participate in the tournament as part of qualification for the Sevens Rugby World Cup 2018, the Commonwealth Games and the World Series repêchage tournament in Hong Kong.



They are to qualify for the tournament in Kampala, the Ghana Eagles are poised to prove themselves on the Africa Rugby stage with giants like Uganda, Namibia, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Botswana participating in the tournament to take place in Kampala, Uganda between 6-7 October 2017.



Mr. Herbert Mensah advised the players to display the spirit of team work.



"I'm looking for focus...It is not a football mentality. It is not wake up, exercise, eat too much, go and rest, be cracking jokes. Yes! But you now need to start getting focused. It's on match day. It starts now. The Adrenalin, the brain, the muscles; you must be so focused", he told the team.



