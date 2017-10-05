Bukom Banku, Bastie Samir In Line For GH₵ 200,000 Payday

Related Stories Win or lose, Braimah "Bukom Banku" Kamoko and his challenger Bastie "The Beast" will be over GH₵ 100,000 each richer when the final bell tolls on October 21 in their "Make Or Break" non-title bout set for the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



This was revealed by the CEO of Box Office Sports Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye at the announcement of Multichoice Ghana as the official broadcast partners of the bout on Thursday in Accra.



According to Mr Ntiamoah-Boakye, although confidentiality clauses in the contract of both undefeated boxers prevented him revealing exactly how much they stood to ear from the eagerly anticipated clash, they would both be over GH₵ 100,000 richer at the end of the bout.



He also revealed to Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek that he was in talks with several automobile companies with regards to adding a vehicle as part of the prize package for the winner of the bout.



Mr Ntiamoah-Boakye Boakye also discounted reports that he has been served with an injunction which prevents the bout from proceeding as advertised.



According to him, he only read the reports in the newspapers and will only respond appropriately to the charges when he is served by the courts.



Bukom Banku (29-0, 22 KO’s) for the second time won the war of words between himself and his challenger Samir (15-0-1, 14 KO’s), exciting and shocking journalists at the briefing in equal measure.



Many were left stunned when he proclaimed that he has performed some rituals and was prepared to match and defeated Samir spiritually.



Banku also stated that he should be exiled from the country if he is unable to stop Samir in the fourth or sixth round.



Samir discounted Banku's claims describing his as a comedian and a "girl who talks too much" without much action.



He said the valuable experience he gained while sparring with legendary American boxer, Floyd Mayweather Junior and the superior knowledge of his trainer would ensure that he carries the day.