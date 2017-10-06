Akosua Puni’s FC Como Face Ejection From Italian Football...

Related Stories The Court of Como has declared the bankruptcy of FC Como, the club owned by Ghanaian philanthropist Akousa Puni Essien, wife of Ghana international Michael Essien.



FC Como which was purchased by the Ghanaian business woman in an auction have been unable to meet the criteria to take part in Association football in Italy due to the lack funds.



Mrs Akosua Puni Essien having secured right ownership of the Club after paying €237,000 have been struggling to fund the Club due to the hefty financial constraints.



A verdict by a Court in Como said the Club is subjected to being omitted from the Italian football Federation.



Further declarations also revealed that FC Como are currently in a debt amounting to €90,000 for using facilities at the Orsenigo’s sports center.



It was reported months ago that Mrs Akosua Puni have failed to pay her employers and players.



The team was relegated to Serie D last season but now faces a further bitter ordeal to be ejected from Association football.