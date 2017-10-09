World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: GFA Files Protest Against Officials

Related Stories Ghana Football Association (GFA) has filed an official protest to the Federation of International Football (FIFA) over what they have described as a deliberate intent to disallow a goal in Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala last Saturday.



The GFA in an official release hours after the match at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala asked FIFA to consider replaying the match and also sanction the match officials to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour.



FIFA Referee, Daniel Bennett, and his assistants-Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie- during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday denied the Black Stars the maximum points which could have put them in contention for qualification to the World Cup before their final match against Egypt at home.



The GFA, according to their release, is also petitioning football’s world governing body, FIFA, immediately to examine the performance of the referee for also denying Ghana a clear penalty earlier in the second-half when Ghana midfielder, Frank Acheampong, was brought down in the box.



“These and several other decisions by the match officials have left the GFA with no option than to ask FIFA to examine their performances. The GFA respectfully asked FIFA to consider the possibility of a replay in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour,” the statement read.



Ghana, sitting third in Group E and already with only a slender chance of qualifying, needed a convincing win in their penultimate match against the Cranes of Uganda but the result means Egypt could possibly qualify for the first time to the World Cup in 28 years.



Despite fielding a depleted side, Coach Kwasi Appiah’s men produced a decent performance and probably could have won the day but they were denied a penalty in the second half and a legitimate goal in injury time was disallowed by Referee Bennette.



In the 94th minute, Boakye-Yiadom’s shot was spilled by Ugandan goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, before Raphael Dwamena scored.



South African Referee, Daniel Bennett, along with his assistant referee, ruled the goal out for offside but television replays showed Dwamena was clearly onside before he tucked the ball into the net.



