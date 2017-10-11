FIFA U-17 World Cup: Black Starlets Go For Broke

Related Stories The Black Starlets need to win over hosts India tomorrow to enable them to qualify and keep alive their dream of winning the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup when the two sides clash in their last group game in New Delhi.



After losing 0-1 to USA in their second group match, Paa Kwesi Fabin's side face a must-win situation against an Indian side who are yet to win a game at the competition and cannot progress into the next round.



A win for the Starlets will secure qualification into the Round of 16 with six points and a possible head-to-head advantage in the event that second-placed Colombia defeat USA in their match.



Twice world champions in 1991 and 1995, the Starlets started the competition slowly with a lone goal victory over Colombia before losing to the USA by the same margin, but now they must raise their game against the host team, considered to be the weakest in group A.



Coach Fabin will be looking forward to an improved performance by his key players such as Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Kudus, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sadiq, Najeeb Yakubu and

Danlad Ibrahim to propel them to victory and secure their place in the second round.



Fabin lamented his side’s numerous missed scoring chances against USA and hoped his boys would come back firing on all cylinders in tomorrow’s must-win game.



"We played well today and had so many chances but we didn't take them and we got punished," Fabin lamented.



"In association football when you don't take your chance this is what happens. I hope we can learn from this game. We'll keep working on our goal scoring and hopefully against India we'll be able to exhibit it on the field," he said in a post-match interview.



Ghana could miss out on top spot on the log if group leaders USA avoid defeat against Colombia in their final group game at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.