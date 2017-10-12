Sports Ministry Refutes Black Stars B Bonus Claims

Related Stories Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has rubbished reports that the country’s Chief of Staff has failed to release the $100k President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised the Black Stars B following their historic win of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup.



Various media reports lashed the country’s Chief of Staff for not releasing the cash to the team after the President promised to reward the players for their tremendous show in the tournament.



But the Public Relations Officer of the Sport Ministry, Elvis Adjei-Baah had rubbished the reports claiming they are damaging and must be discarded since the Sports Ministry paid the cash to the Management of the Black Stars B a day after the President’s promise.



“It’s completely false and only appears to target someone and tarnish his image. How can someone say the cash had not been released to the team because of the ‘indecisiveness on the part of the country’s Chief of Staff’ when in actual fact it’s not true? It appears someone is pursuing an agenda,” Elvis told Ghanasoccernet.com



According to the PRO, the Sports Minster Isaac Asiamah was livid with the reports explaining that the sector minister actually handed over the cheque for the cash to the Chairman of the Black Stars B Management Committee making the reports untrue and cynical.



“The Chairman of the Black Stars B Management Committee, Mr. Doku picked the cheque a day after the team went to the Flagstaff House. So whoever says the Chief of Staff is yet to release the cash is just telling damaging lies,” he added.



He however said, he didn’t know why the players have not received their bonuses “but that is surely not because the Chief of Staff has not released the funds”.



A member of the management team of the side Delali Senaye confirmed the PRO’s claims adding that the Dollar cheque takes a minimum of 14 days to mature before withdrawal and whoever was responsible for the story must have had a wicked agenda which must be discarded.



“This is a damaging story. How can someone create such a wicked story to tarnish another person’s hard-won reputation? It’s never true the Chief of Staff is yet to release the cheque. We had the cheque a day after we went to the Flagstaff House and we are only waiting for it to mature. Such reports are highly unprofessional and totally unacceptable,” Delali Senaye told Ghanasoccernet.com.