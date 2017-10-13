George Afriyie Gets CAF Job

George Afriyie Related Stories Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has been appointed to serve on the Africa Cup of Nations Organising Committee.



The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed the appointment of Afriyie last Wednesday when he was invited to the body’s headquarters in Egypt.



He was sworn into office at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday by the committee’s President, Amaju Pinnick, of Nigeria.



Afriyie will serve a four-year term in office as he will contribute in the planning and execution of the continent’s flagship football competition.



He will work with some of the highly respected football administrators on the continent as South Africa FA Chief, Danny Jordaan, is the first Vice President of the Committee and Zimbabwe FA Boss, Phillip Chiyangwa, Ssecond Vice-President.



Afriyie is the first Ghanaian to gain a major CAF appointment following the rise of Ahmad Ahmad as the President of the organisation assisted by Ghana’s Kwasi Nyantakyi.



More Ghanaians are expected to work on various committees under the new CAF leadership as there are efforts to bring top administrators on board to steer the affairs of the body in the right direction over the next four years.



Africa’s football governing body is undergoing major reforms following the election of Mr. Ahmad earlier this year.



