McDan Launches Ga Adangbe Unity Cup . . . $2,000,Trophy At Stake

Related Stories Freight forward heavyweight, Mc Dan Group has launched the 2017 edition of the annual Mc Dan Ga-Adangbe Unity Football tournament scheduled for October 23.



A rich cultural display characterized the event at the La Traditional Council premises with elders calling on the youth to esteem peace, harmony and unity in their respective endeavours.



The eight teams to battle for supremacy are drawn from La, Ga Mashie, Osu, Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Prampram and Ada, who would be vying for the giant trophy, a cash prize of $2,000 at stake in the final on December 3 at the La Town Park.



Nii Obodai Adai IV, Mankralo of La said praised McDan Group for the initiative aimed at fostering unity among the youth in the community and surrounding areas.



Nii Oten Granaky I, Abafum Akutsonste said “Sports has many benefits and I am happy that a son of La, from the Ga Adangbe tradition is the main sponsor of the competition which will produce many players for the top clubs in the region and the national teams.



“Gas are very talented and skillful in sports, so such an initiative will yield many positive results, I salute McDan for this initiative, his passion for the youth is unquestionable.”



Head of Marketing, Mc Dan Group, Obodai Sai, who represented Dr. Dan Mc Korley, the Group chairman said this year’s is going to be an improvement in terms of organization. He urged the teams to raise their game to meet the high standards set.



He expressed that McDan believes in quality and hoped that the best football would be displayed.



Runners- up will take home a handsome package of $1,000 and the top scorer receiving $150.



Other prizes include $200 for the most exciting player and $150 for the best defender or goal keeper. The best behaved supporters will get $200 and all the participating teams will receive¢ 500 as match appearance fees.



All the teams were presented with quality branded jerseys and mitre footballs.



Emmanuel Armah (Senegal), a former Black Stars player lauded the initiative and urged footballers from the Ga Adangbe tradition to work hard to earn places in the national teams.