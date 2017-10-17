‘GPL Lacks Sponsorship Because Of…’

Related Stories Owner of Elmina Sharks, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has attributed the lack of sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to cheating referees, fraudulent administrators and undisciplined fans.



Following what he described as a calculated attempt to stifle some clubs from surviving in the league which had its penultimate matches played over the weekend at all the major league centres, Dr. Nduom said the integrity of the league will always be in doubt if such attitudes and habits are not rooted out.



Expressing his disappointment on officiating when Elmina Sharks lost 2-1 to champions-elect, Aduana Stars, Dr. Nduom explained that he will continually trumpet the call for fair officiating to promote sanity in the league.



“Our team lost to them twice this season. Twice, it was the referee who decided the outcome. I know when we lose to a better side. No wonder not many people go to the football venues to watch our local matches but parade around wearing Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Barcelona and other jerseys here in Ghana.”



“When administrators strategise to cheat. When referees take bribes to decide the outcome of matches, when losers on the field of play rely on “ways and means” off the field to win points, when fans believe they must make opposing side afraid to play, when players are given money to play against their own teams, This is the football I have come to experience in this first year of our team, the Fearsome Elmina Sharks being in the Premiere League.



Dr Nduom lamented in a Facebook post as he shared his experience in joining the league last season from the first division.



“We had negative experiences in Division Two. The Division One experience was sometime frightening with some of our players and officers sometimes ending up in the hospital due to attacks by opposing fans and officials. But we thought the Premier League would be more disciplined, orderly and with all the media exposure, more focused on the action on the field. Wrong!” he added.



While congratulating Aduana Stars in winning the league for the second time in seven years, Dr Nduom assured fans of Elmina Sharks to remain optimistic when they face Wa All Stars in their final match at home.



The Fearsome Elmina Sharks are currently in ninth place, three points adrift from second from bottom, Accra Great Olympics and will require a win against the defending league champions to confirm a place in next season’s league.