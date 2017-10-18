Ghana League Is Still Competitive — Aduana Coach

Related Stories Yusif Abubakar, the head coach of uncrowned Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars, has stated that contrary to the assertion that the league is dying, it is still very competitive from the technical perspective.



He said despite steering Aduana Stars to clinch their second league title this season, the journey had been tough for the club this far.



“The league is very competitive from the technical point of view; it has not been easy.



“Even though the assessment of the league from the technical point of view may differ from the administrative perspective, I must admit it has been a tough journey,” Coach Abubakar told the Graphic Sports in an interview ahead of their last match against Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.



The former Techiman City coach who took over from Ciaoba Aristica at the Dormaa-based club in November last year, said the competitive nature of the competition made it very difficult for anybody to predict the winner of the league until the week 25 matches were cleared.



“Even at the bottom of the table, it was unclear which clubs would be relegated as at Week 25, and that also tells how competitive the season had been,” he noted.



Coach Abubakar attributed Aduana Stars’ success to proper planning, teamwork, as well as consistency in their tactical approach towards matches, saying the players were also focused and that urged the team on to reach its goal.



He did not mince words about the unflinching support the club continues to enjoy from Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, owner of the club and chief of Dormaa-Ahenkro, the club administrators, the technical team, the fans and all other stakeholders and said his doors were still open for suggestions which would continue to push the success agenda of Aduana Stars.



Commenting on the club’s chances in the African Club Championship, he said the club was now focused on the final league match on Sunday after which it would prepare towards making an impact in the continental competition.



The experienced coach, before joining Aduana Stars, had had stints with Swedru All Blacks, Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Lions and Techiman City.