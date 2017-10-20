Relegation Blues: Oly, Tema Youth, Bechem, Liberty, Ashgold In Hot Waters

library image Related Stories Accra Great Olympics trainer, Godwin Attram, has described Sunday’s final Premier League clash with Bechem United as a ‘match of destiny’ for both sides as they battle to avoid relegation.



Coach Attram said the game promised to be the toughest of the season for his side as they seek to upset Bechem United at their favourite Nana Fosu Gyeabour park in Bechem.



He told the Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday, that his side were prepared to go all out against their opponents whom he described as a solid side.



“This is a match of destiny for both teams because it could help either side to avoid being relegated. It will indeed be our toughest game of the season because we need to achieve this task away from home,” Coach Attram said.



“We are prepared to go all out against Bechem in order to achieve our target but they equally have a solid team to beat us making the tie an open one,” he admitted.



Bechem United, with 38 points, are two points ahead of Olympics as the relegation threat stares five teams, including Ashantigold, Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth in the face, going into the final matches of the league season on Sunday.



Matches between the pair have been dominated by Bechem United with two wins and a loss in their last three league matches, and Sunday's game promises to be a real test against an Olympics side that have won their last three league matches.



When asked about the sudden transformation of Olympics after his reinstatement as coach of the side, Coach Attram attributed the team's form to a cordial relationship with the players, whom he said, were ready to play for him.



“I have a cordial relationship with the players and they are ready to play for me. This is very important in having a good team that can achieve something,” he said.



Tema Youth are faced with a dilemma as they travel to the Golden City Park to play Berekum Chelsea in another difficult game that could push them out of the top flight, should they lose.



With Chelsea yet to lose a game at home in all campaign this season, Tema Youth won't have it easy recording a win over their opponents who are likely to finish in the top five.



Ashantigold will have an opportunity to end the season above the relegation zone as they host champions Aduana Stars at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



A win for the Miners at home will ensure their safety as Aduana Stars have nothing to lose after winning the title last Sunday.



Another relegation threatened team, Liberty Professionals, will welcome giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman with a win in mind to ensure they remain in the elite league for another season.



In other matches, Accra Hearts of Oak will end their campaign at home against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium with a third-place finish as their target, while Wa All Stars visit the Nduom Park in Elmina to lock horns with Elmina Sharks.



WAFA could end their season undefeated at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope when they engage Medeama, with Ebusua Dwarfs’ Brazilian tactician, Ricardo da Rocha, looking set to finish a great season with a top-four ticket as they play relegated Bolga All Stars at the Tamale Utrecht Park.



