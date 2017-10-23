I Haven’t Invited Bastie To Eat Banku With Me – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has discredited a widely circulated tweet in a screenshot purported to have been authored by him, inviting boxer Samir Bastie to a feast at the seat of government.



The tweet suggested that the president congratulated and invited Bastie to eat local dish, banku, with him at the Flagstaff House after the latter had knocked out Bukom Banku in a bout on Saturday night. “The President has not sent out any such tweet and therefore, we entreat the general public to disregard the purported tweet being circulated on social media platforms,” a statement by Kow Essuman, Counsel and Social Media Manager of the president said.



The statement however acknowledged the boxers success story. “While we congratulate Bastie on his success in the bout against Bukom Banku, we wish to draw the general public’s attention to the fact that the purported tweet is fake and a creation of the imagination of certain mischievous persons.”



It further cautioned: “We also entreat the public to take note of the President’s Official social media handles, to avoid being unsuspecting agents of these mischievous persons. The President’s handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are @NAkufoAddo and all handles have been verified.”