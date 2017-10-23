TB Joshua Told Me Bukom Banku Will Be Disgraced - Powers

Related Stories Popular Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ayittey Okine alias Ayittey Powers has revealed that his spiritual father and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua told him that his close pal Braimah "Bukom Banku" Kamoko will be disgraced if he does not give his life to Christ



According to Powers, TB Joshua in a private conversation urged him to convince his friend (Banku) to give his life to Jesus Christ but the latter declined.



He claims Banku told him that, he does not believe in God but will rather use voodoo (juju) to further his career.



He told Graphic Online that TB Joshua told him long ago that Banku will be disgraced and he believes that the disgrace has come in the form of the TKO loss he suffered on Saturday at the hands of Bastie Samir.



Powers claimed that Banku declined TB Joshua's invitation to SCOAN because of some alleged evil deeds.



He also claimed that he only lost to Bukom Banku twice because Banku weighed over the limit for both fights in Accra and Kumasi.



The blonde-haired fighter explained that he only went against the advice of TB Joshua and fought Banku because of criticism from Ghanaians who accused him of being scared.



Powers also alleged that he wasn't at ringside for the fight because Banku threatened to destroy his car after accusing of supporting Bastie Samir.