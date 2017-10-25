Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Successor Must Be Selfless — Nunoo Mensah

Related Stories The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has urged members of the Ghana Football Association to elect a selfless leader to replace Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi when his term ends in 2019.



Names of potential candidates who are likely to succeed Nyantakyi include the GFA Vice President, George Afriyie, MTN FA Cup Chairman, Kurt Okraku, two former GFA vice-presidents, Fred Crenstil and Fred Pappoe, GHALCA chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, as well as the President of Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Touching on who among them was most suitable for the position, Mr Nunoo Mensah said: “I don’t vote in the GFA elections so I can’t say who is suitable or not but from my experience at the GOC I think that they should get someone who people want to work with”.



Speaking on Happy FMyesterday, Mr Nunoo Mensah, who doubles as the president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, however, declined suggestions to contest for the GFA top slot, saying he was only interested in the bigger picture.



“I have grown beyond the FA. I am focusing on the bigger picture. I am working for all the federations and disciplines now, including football, so I don’t have plans to go for it,” he said.



Nyantakyi, a FIFA Council member and CAF 1st Vice-President has hinted that he will call time on his 14-year tenure at the helm of the local football governing body in 2019, but the GOC President insisted it would only take a selfless personality to build upon Nyantakyi’s legacy.