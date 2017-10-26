Two Vice Presidents, 64 Training Pitches - Contender For GFA Presidency Outdoors Manifesto

Related Stories The President of Phar Rangers Football Club Nana Yaw Amponsah, an early contender to replace Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has released his ambitious manifesto for the 2019 polls.



The manifesto contains 12 reform proposals and 10 proposed projects which include a plan to renovate 64 training pitches for all league clubs within a four-year period.



Mr Amponsah is also hoping to introduce the concept of two Vice Presidents of the GFA to ensure effective delegation of powers.



He also plans to propose the adoption of a maximum of two four-year term tenure per GFA President.



Background



Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has declared that he will call time on his 14-year tenure at the helm of the local football governing body in 2019, and Nana Yaw Amponsah is the first contestant to openly throw his hat into the ring in the contest to replace the FIFA and CAF Council member.



He is regarded as an outsider in the race to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA Presisdent in 2019.



Amponsah is the president of Ghanaian Division One Club Phar Rangers and was voted as the 2017 Sports Personality of the prestigious 40 Under Awards held last month.







According to the organisers, he received the award due to his exploits as a Sports lawyer, FIFA intermediary and president of Ghana’s model club, Phar Rangers.



In his citation on the night, Mr Amponsah's effort that has made Phar Rangers a model club in Ghana in just their first season was brought to the fore.



Mr Amponsah who holds a Masters’ Degree (LLM) in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester De Montfort University in the U.K. is credited for masterminding the transfer of several Ghanaian players abroad in the last decade.



He said: "It is a beautiful feeling to know your hard work is getting noticed. It's been over a decade of dedication to football and everything right about its growth.



"I'm happy about today's recognition and award. It is a silent reminder of why we must all contribute our quota to making the game we all love better."