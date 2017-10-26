Ex-Ghanaian Boxer Napoleon Tagoe Reported Dead

Related Stories Former WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight champ, Napoleon Tagoe, has been pronounced dead by family members after a short illness in Accra.



Confirming his death at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, wife of the former boxer, Mrs. Tagoe, said: his husband passed away in the early hours of Monday after battling a short illness.



The late Tagoe, 43, represented Ghana on several boxing events since his debut in 1993 winning the WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight champ before fighting for the WBC world cruiserweight title, suffering one of only four career defeats to then undefeated Cuban, Juan Carlos Gomez, in December 1999.



He returned to Ghana after retiring with a career record of 21-4, 14 Kos and set up the Will Power Boxing Gym out of which he was able to churn out boxers like Obodai Sai, Emmanuel ‘ Game Boy ‘ Tagoe and Albert Mensah.