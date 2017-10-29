Government to Build a Multi-Purpose Youth Center in Ellembelle District

The Minister for Youth and Sports who is the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua constituency in the Asanti Region, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has disclosed that Ghana government under President Nana Addo's administration will build a Multi-Purpose Youth Center in Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

Hon Isaac Asiamah made this known on Monday, October 2017 on the 1st day of his 2-day official tour of the Western Region when he interacted with the chiefs and people of Atuabo in the Ellembelle District.

Hon Asiamah expressed his profound appreciation to the chiefs and people of the area for voting massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 general elections.

He also thanked the chiefs and people for the support given to former President Kufour during the exploration of crude oil in 2017 on commercial quantities.

"Nzema is blessed to have oil and gas which is helping Ghana's economy", he admonished.

Hon Isaac Asiamah expressed worries over the increasing unemployment rate in the country.

He therefore, called on Ghanaians to help tackle the youth unemployment situation in the country.

The Youth and Sports Minister revealed that gone were the days, the ministry only concentrated on sporting activities but with President Nana Addo's administration, the ministry will tackle the youth unemployment situation in the country.

He hinted that under his ministry, government was going to establish Multi-Purpose Youth Centers across the country through sports, as a way to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

The Minister said, government was going start establishing the centers with Ellembelle District which will kick start this year.

He used the occasion to explain the project to the people indicating that when completed it will give Modern Pitch, Counselling Centet and Multi-Purpose Court.

With the Multi-Purpose Court, the Minister said its will host about 10 sports disciplines.

He appealed to Eastern Nzema Traditional Council to support the project and therefore release land for the commencement of the project.

Hon Asiamah in an interview with Ghanaweb's Western Regional CorresponKaku, Daniel Kaku, stressed on the need for youth development and employment, as one key area, he would tackle.

"Youth employment is key, in a nation's growth and there is the need for the youth to have a common body to fight for a better future.

"We need to provide sports infrastructure and also develop our youth centers, so that all manner of youth programs could be formulated to help our future leaders.

"Unskilled youth is a major challenge confronting the nation and it's an area the ministry is bent on tackling.

The President has told all of us that whatever project we embark on should have that element of job creation. But some of the youth are also unemployable because they lack the skills. So skills development is very important and I am working with the Youth Employment Agency to come up with innovations to train people.

Last three months or so we were in Kumasi to launch a national programme for skills development and we are targeting the unskilled youth for training and this will be replicated in other districts.

Our target is that by 2020 we should have trained about 50,000 young people in various trades and vocations".