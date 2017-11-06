I’m Not Starting An Airline – Azumah Nelson

Related Stories BOXING LEGEND former WBC featherweight and WBC super featherweight champion, Azumah Nelson, has dismissed reports that he is set to begin an airline in Ghana.



Reports are rife in the media that the national hero had completed discussions with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) – the aviation industry regulator– about establishing his own commercial airline.



But speaking to Starr Sports’ Betty Yawson, ‘Zoom Zoom’, as he is also known, said the reports are untrue.



“Don’t mind them, it is not true. It is not true. That Information is not true,” he stressed.



The 59-year old legend is widely considered the greatest African boxer of all time, having held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice.



The false reports came on the back of the news that Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has secured an Air Carrier License (ACL) and is working to secure an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) before launching his airline – Baby Jet Airlines.



