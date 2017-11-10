PHOTOS: ‘1 Constituency-1 Artificial Turf’ Project Gets Parliamentary Endorsement

Related Stories With over twenty constituencies already responding to the request by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited (WSCCL), to construct artificial turfs in their constituencies, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Youth and Culture have visited some selected sites and endorsed the project started by the company.



As far back as June this year, the Chief Executive Officer of WSCCL, Robert Tetteh Coleman promised his company would be embarking on a project which would enable each constituency in Ghana have an established artificial turf, to create a lasting and verifiable legacy for each legislature.



The signature works of WSCCL includes the construction of the state-of-art artificial turfs in some suburbs of Accra including those at Kotobabi, Nungua and Dzorwulu as well as the Accra Academy pitches funded by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.



The good works of the company has triggered a positive response from Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Youth and Culture.



In an address to the media, Hon. Alex Agyekum, who is the chairman of the committee noted that “Our aim is to get more football talents in the country and for a private company like Wembley to do this we will be inviting them to the floor of Parliament to do some presentation for all legislators so that they take off as soon as possible”.



He made this remark on Thursday, November 9, 2017, when the Committee made of Eighteen members inspected the Tema Sports Stadium, the Kaneshie Complex and the newly constructed Accra Academy Artificial Turf by WSCCL to assess their state.



After the inspection, Hon. Alex Agyekum stressed that when parliament finally gives the approval, WSCCL would be given the greenlight to construct more artificial pitches in all constituencies in Ghana.





