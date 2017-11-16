Essien Likely To Extend Contract With Indonesian Club - Agent

Michael Essien Related Stories Former Ghana international Michael Essien is likely to extend his contract with Indonesian side Persib Bandung for the 2018 season, his agent Amougou Mathieu has disclosed.



Essien joined Persib in March this year as a marquee signing on a one-year deal worth a reported 800,000 euros a year with the option of an extension.



According to Essien's agent, the chances that Essien will remain with Persib are very high as the player has enjoyed his time in Indonesia thus far.



"We will see whether Essien will survive for the next season," Mathieu said.



"Nothing has been determined yet, but maybe Persib still need Essien's experience, we will deal with management," he explained.



According to Mathieu, Essien's influence on the team is vital because he is able to share his vast European football experience with other members of the team.



Essien has so far scored five goals and provided an assist during his time in the Indonesia Liga 1.



Essien, who has also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan, is the highest profile signing for Indonesian football since Cameroon World Cup hero Roger Milla and Argentine World Cup winner Mario Kempes played in the country in the 1990s.



He won the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups during nine seasons at Chelsea.



Essien also played at two World Cups for Ghana, who he represented 58 times, before retiring in the wake of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.



Based in Bandung in West Java, Persib are one of the best supported clubs in Indonesia and finished third in the President's Cup.



