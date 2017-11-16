Don’t Let Money Alone Be Your Motivation - Otumfuo To Kotoko Players

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Related Stories The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised Kumasi Asante Kotoko players not to let money alone be their motivation to play well.



Kotoko players received GH¢5000 winners’ package promised them by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Kwame Kyei after their FA Cup final victory over Hearts of Oak.



Kotoko defeated Hearts 3-1, courtesy first-half goals from striker Saddick Adams, to clinch their second FA Cup title in 4 years.

The club’s CEO, Dr. Kwame Kyei promised the entire playing body GH¢5000 each after the win and that promise was redeemed to the delight of the players.



However, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, who was addressing the players at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Wednesday, stated that it was unacceptable for the players to let money alone be their motivation to give off their best for the club.



“You don’t have to let money alone be your motivation, don’t let it be the reason why you decide to play good football”.



“I head management had to pay each player GHC5,000 just to get you to do your best on the pitch, this is not acceptable, you don’t have to play for money”.



“If you are a Kotoko player, and you play your heart out, you stand to gain a lot.You have to love the club enough to want to kill yourself for the club, even without money”, he added.



The clubs’ visit to the Asantehene was to show him their MTN FA Cup and also to seek his blessings ahead of the teams’ CAF Confederations Cup campaign next year.