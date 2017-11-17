Otumfuo Extends Mandate Of Kotoko CEO

library image Related Stories The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has given Dr Kwame Kyei the nod to manage the club for another season while charging the technical team and playing body to restore the glorious past.



For the good work done in his first year, Otumfuo decided to extend the term of office of the board chairman for another year and tasked him to choose his own management to run the club.



Otumfuo recalled that gone were the days when people had high hopes of victory whenever Kotoko played in Africa.



He, therefore, advised the players to own the club and make a name for themselves to make the teeming supporters happy.



He also charged the club to bring back the lost glory as they venture into Africa next year.



Otumfuo made the demand when the management and players, led by the board chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, presented the giant MTN FA Cup which they won last month to the Asantehene.



Kotoko beat their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, 3-1 in the historic final in Tamale to win this year’s MTN FA Cup, courtesy a spectacular first half hat-trick by striker Sadick Adams.



That was the second time this year that Kotoko defeated Hearts in a cup match. The first was the President’s Cup match in July which Kotoko won 4-1 on penalties.



According to Otumfuo, any player who does not have the love for Kotoko would not succeed as the club represents the soul of the kingdom.



He, however, said success would follow players who will play their hearts out for the club throughout their careers and urged them to “kill themselves for the team to win more laurels.”



“Football is your vocation and as such you need to devote yourself to it and do it to earn you the living you want”, he advised.



He praised the Dr Kyei-led administration for the good work done within one year in office. He said the team had been able to win two trophies within a year through the hard work and financial support of the board chairman.



For his part, Dr Kyei also expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the confidence reposed in him and his team to manage Kotoko.



He assured Otumfuo and Asanteman that the team would bring home the continental cup come next year.



Coach Steven Polack, who has extended his contract for another year, was also part of the delegation, which was crowded by a large army of supporters.