GHALCA Release Officials For G-8 Opening Games

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has released the list of officials for the upcoming G-8 tournament slated for the Kumasi and Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The G8 tournament, which has been divided into Group A and Group B, would see referee Kennedy Padi handling the Accra Hearts of Oak game against Karela FC on Saturday 6th January at the Cape Coast stadium, with Sumaila Salifu and Paul Atimaka on the flanks as first and second referees as Daniel Ananning acts as the fourth referee.



Referees Charles Bulu, Kwesi Brobbey, Jason Nunoo and Philip Yeboah have been assigned as the referees to handle the game involving Aduana Stars and Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.



At the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday, Kumasi Asante kotoko would take on Eleven Wonder with referee Timothy Obuobisa in the center as Alex Osam and Emurana Salifu run both flanks with Maxwell Owusu as the forth referee.



In the game involving Medeama SC and Ebusua Dwarfs, referee Issaka Afful has been tasked to handle affairs with Fallah Rahman and Theresa Akongyam as first and second referees with S. K. Mawule Klu acting as the fourth referee.