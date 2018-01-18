“You Should Know Better”- Songo Fires Akufo- Addo

Related Stories Popular television and radio sports host, Patrick Osei Agyemang, also known in football circles as Countryman Songo has taken a massive swipe at the President, Nana Akufo-Addo following his comments on the 2014 Commission of Inquiry report.



The President in his response to a question asked by Countryman Songo at yesterday’s media encounter, clearly stated that he has completely forgotten about the 2014 white paper but his government will not annul the recommendations as he tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to take proactive measures to fulfill details of the report.



Akufo Addo said, “I have forgotten about the 2014 white paper, but I know that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advice in due course what should be the reaction of my government to it.”



Countryman Songo in a rebuttal to the President’s response on his popular show ‘Fire for Fire’ on Thursday afternoon said, “The President’s answer was bogus, he goofed, it’s funny and he should know better.”



“He should make sure the Ministers update him because we would want to know what really transpired in the 2014 Commission of Inquiry, to help better our sports and football,” Songo said.



