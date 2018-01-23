Ernest Koranteng Quits Journalism

Ernest Koranteng Related Stories After 15 years of selfless service as a sports journalist, the sports editor of Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) Ernest Koranteng has announced his decision to quit journalism.



The sports journalist whose work as a journalist dates back to 2003 has practised in almost all the aspects of the profession – print and broadcasting.



Mr Koranteng worked with Peace FM, Choice FM, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL and Metro TV.



In an emotional farewell message, Ernest tweeted: “Adios! January 2003 to January 2018. Thanks to Peace FM, Choice FM, Women’s WS, Top Radio, MGL, Metro TV. To my inspirers, those who tried to put me down, and the fans.”



He is rumoured to be on the verge of joining a top international football agency as a football agent.



“Ernest is an achiever,” a colleague at Metro TV - Prince Annan, said in an interview about him.



“He is determined, strong-willed, dedicated and passionate for the job. His passion for the job knows no bound and always sets his mind that he achieves whatever target he sets,” Prince added.



He is also credited, among other things, as a founding member for the establishment of Primeval Media, the biggest event management in the sporting fraternity in Ghana.