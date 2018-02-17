Lizzy Sports Academy To Represent Ghana In Dubai

Related Stories Lizzy Sports Academy, owned by Ghanaian born, former French and international football legend, Marcel Desailly would represent Ghana at the Under-13 Dubai Intercontinental Cup Finals.



The youth team is gunning for a win at the games in Dubai, where the global sports lens, would be focused on budding talents and the exuberant show of skill that would be exhibited at the games.



The three-day tournament, would bring together participating youth clubs and teams of international football giants, representing various countries such as: Spain (Real Madrid, Celta De Vigo RC, FC_Barcelona); from England, (Liverpool FC); from United Arab Emirates (Spanish Soccer School Dubai); from Canada (Canadian Academy of football); from Australia (Pascoe Vale FC); from Italy, (Juventus); from Egypt (Al-Ahli) and from Ghana (Lizzy Soccer Academy).



Founder Desailly said “it is fulfilling to witness the results of hard work with the talents that my protégées have accumulated. The testament would be in their performance on and off the Field.



At Lizzy Soccer Academy, we train our youngsters to be rounded sports individuals. They are taught to practice great sportsmanship constantly. No doubt, we are focused on winning the cup but above all else, we want our players to enjoy themselves and establish camaraderie among the other teams during the games.



Desailly’s Sports Complex was established as part of his commitment to the development of sports in Ghana. The various soccer programmes offered at the complex have resulted in the culmination of spectacular wins in back to back football tournaments and a foray of trophies as testament.



In December 2017, the Lizzy Sports Academy beat eight other local teams to emerge the winners of the qualifiers, successfully hosted tournament that was witnessed by Michel Salgado, ex- defender of Real Madrid FC, Patron and Founder of the Dubai Intercontinental Cup.



Centa 14 Sports and Entertainment Management Agency, which holds the Rights of the Tournament in Ghana said the games are aimed, not only at supporting children to follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes, but to expose the Ghanaian youth to one of the world’s most competitive and globally encompassing games. The franchise holders together with the Lizzy Sports Academy Coaches and Management would form the Ghana Technical Team for the Tournament