GRA Female Hockey Team Calls On Accra Mayor

Related Stories The champions of the just ended African Cup of Clubs Championship (ACCC), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) female hockey team, has called on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah to present to him the trophy.



The GRA Female team won the 30th edition of the ACCC, which was held at the Theodosia Okoh hockey pitch in Accra, with 12 clubs from four countries competing in both the male and female categories.



Mr Adjei Sowah, congratulated them for bringing honour and dignity to the city and Ghana as a whole and noted that their visit was an invitation for him to frequent the hockey pitch to witness how beautifully they play.



According to him success in sports thrives on discipline and urged them to be disciplined, ensure team work and endurance in their quest to conquer the rest.



The AMA boss further urged the team not to relent on their achievement, but strive for greater laurels.



“This trophy should be the beginning of many trophies to come. The Government, the AMA and the city would always feel proud to be associated with you.



“Sports is no more played for leisure or pleasure, but as a tool for development and opportunities to promote development in a country”.



Mr Adjei also used the visit to announce of his intentions to visit the teams at the hockey pitch to discuss ways by which, his outfit would be of help to the teams and hockey development in general so that the various hockey teams would be able to compete in all international championships.