GAF Opens Registration For Clubs

The nationwide registration exercise for Armwrestling Clubs, is as a result of Ghana, being given the right to host this year’s edition of the African Armwrestling championship slated for July, 2018.



According to GAF “it is living its vision of encouraging participation and making Armwrestling the preferred sport of choice, hence the nationwide Club Registration”.



The GAF says forms could be picked from registration from the regional offices or contact Mr. Husseini Akuetteh Addy on 0244615953, Mr. Frank Owusu Ansah on 0244705112 and Mr. Charles Binney on 0244881330 for directives or visit the official social media platforms for GAF and on their website www.armwrestlingghana.com.