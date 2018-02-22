Pensioner Wins Betway Jackpot

Related Stories 59-year-old retired worker, Charles O. has emerged as the recent winner of the Betway Pick 15 Jackpot. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after predicting 11 out of 15 matches correctly on the midweek Jackpot walked away with a whopping GHS 38,227.69.



Web-based sports betting company, Betway currently runs the highest paying jackpots in Ghana. The Jumbo Jackpots namely The Colossus, Pick 15 and Millionaire are worth GHS 10,000,000, GHS 1,600,000 and GHS 2,000,000 respectively. All of these Jackpots allow players to place bets on selected games across the various international leagues by predicting correct scores and match results depending on the Jackpot selected.



In the peculiar case of this week’s Jackpot winner, he would have lost the Jackpot ticket if he had not accepted the early settlement offer. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after the 11th game lost 2 of the remaining 4 games.



Charles O. who prefers to remain anonymous placed a GHS 4 bet on the following outcomes:



Event Outcome Selection

Birmingham vs Huddersfield Draw Draw

Rochdale vs Millwall Home Home

Patrick vs Rangers Away Away

Motherwell vs St Johnstone Home Home

PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen Home Home

E Frankfurt vs Mainz Home Home

FC Twente vs AZ Away Away

Metz vs Caen Draw Draw

Lens vs Troyes Home Home

Schalke vs Wolfsburg Home Home

Willem II vs VVV- Venlo Home Home

Ado Den Haag vs Vitesse Home Away

Valencia vs Barcelona Away Away

St Etienne vs Marseille Away Draw

Fiorentina vs Juventus Away Away



Charles O. joins Kwame Fosuhene and Seth K. as the biggest winners of the Betway Jackpots. Kwame Fosuhene who won GHS 990,650 still remains the highest Betway jackpot winner.



