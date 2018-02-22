 
 

Pensioner Wins Betway Jackpot
 
22-Feb-2018  
59-year-old retired worker, Charles O. has emerged as the recent winner of the Betway Pick 15 Jackpot. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after predicting 11 out of 15 matches correctly on the midweek Jackpot walked away with a whopping GHS 38,227.69.

Web-based sports betting company, Betway currently runs the highest paying jackpots in Ghana. The Jumbo Jackpots namely The Colossus, Pick 15 and Millionaire are worth GHS 10,000,000, GHS 1,600,000 and GHS 2,000,000 respectively. All of these Jackpots allow players to place bets on selected games across the various international leagues by predicting correct scores and match results depending on the Jackpot selected.

In the peculiar case of this week’s Jackpot winner, he would have lost the Jackpot ticket if he had not accepted the early settlement offer. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after the 11th game lost 2 of the remaining 4 games.

Charles O. who prefers to remain anonymous placed a GHS 4 bet on the following outcomes:

Event                                    Outcome         Selection
Birmingham vs Huddersfield    Draw              Draw
Rochdale vs Millwall                Home             Home
Patrick vs Rangers                  Away              Away
Motherwell vs St Johnstone     Home             Home
PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen      Home             Home
E Frankfurt vs Mainz               Home             Home
FC Twente vs AZ                    Away              Away
Metz vs Caen                         Draw              Draw
Lens vs Troyes                       Home             Home
Schalke vs Wolfsburg             Home              Home
Willem II vs VVV- Venlo         Home              Home
Ado Den Haag vs Vitesse        Home             Away
Valencia vs Barcelona             Away              Away
St Etienne vs Marseille           Away              Draw
Fiorentina vs Juventus           Away              Away

Charles O. joins Kwame Fosuhene and Seth K. as the biggest winners of the Betway Jackpots. Kwame Fosuhene who won GHS 990,650 still remains the highest Betway jackpot winner.
 
 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

