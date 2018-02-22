Pensioner Wins Betway Jackpot

|
|
|
|
|
|
59-year-old retired worker, Charles O. has emerged as the recent winner of the Betway Pick 15 Jackpot. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after predicting 11 out of 15 matches correctly on the midweek Jackpot walked away with a whopping GHS 38,227.69.
Web-based sports betting company, Betway currently runs the highest paying jackpots in Ghana. The Jumbo Jackpots namely The Colossus, Pick 15 and Millionaire are worth GHS 10,000,000, GHS 1,600,000 and GHS 2,000,000 respectively. All of these Jackpots allow players to place bets on selected games across the various international leagues by predicting correct scores and match results depending on the Jackpot selected.
In the peculiar case of this week’s Jackpot winner, he would have lost the Jackpot ticket if he had not accepted the early settlement offer. Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after the 11th game lost 2 of the remaining 4 games.
Charles O. who prefers to remain anonymous placed a GHS 4 bet on the following outcomes:
Event Outcome Selection
Birmingham vs Huddersfield Draw Draw
Rochdale vs Millwall Home Home
Patrick vs Rangers Away Away
Motherwell vs St Johnstone Home Home
PEC Zwolle vs Heerenveen Home Home
E Frankfurt vs Mainz Home Home
FC Twente vs AZ Away Away
Metz vs Caen Draw Draw
Lens vs Troyes Home Home
Schalke vs Wolfsburg Home Home
Willem II vs VVV- Venlo Home Home
Ado Den Haag vs Vitesse Home Away
Valencia vs Barcelona Away Away
St Etienne vs Marseille Away Draw
Fiorentina vs Juventus Away Away
Charles O. joins Kwame Fosuhene and Seth K. as the biggest winners of the Betway Jackpots. Kwame Fosuhene who won GHS 990,650 still remains the highest Betway jackpot winner.
|
|
|
|
|Source: Peacefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|